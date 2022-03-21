SPRING BREAK FOREVER
The Best Beaches In The US And World, Ranked
The Lede
An estimated 37 percent of American travelers this year are expected to hit the beach, according to a TripAdvisor survey. You could be one of them. Here are some domestic and international options that are worth checking out, according to the travel website.
Key Details
- Hapuna (HI), is the best beach in the US, followed by Siesta (FL), Poipu (HI), Moonstone (CA), Kailua (HI), Driftwood (GA), Ruby (WA), Cannon (OR), La Jolla Cove (CA) and Ho'okipa (HI).
- Grace Bay (Turks and Caicos) was ranked first among international beaches, followed by Varadero (Cuba), Turquoise Bay (AUS), Quarta Praia (BRA), Eagle Beach (Aruba), Radhanagar (Andaman and Nicobar), Baia do Sancho (Brazil), Trunk Bay (St. John), Baia dos Golfinhos (BRA), Spiaggia den Conigli (Sicily).