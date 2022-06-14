Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Places to be, Things to see

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 442 reads ·
What Are The World's Best Attractions And Amusement Parks For 2022?
These are the attractions you should visit this year, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

The Lede

With summer fast approaching, you might be wondering where in the world is the best place to take a vacation. Luckily, Tripadvisor has unveiled the top 10 attractions and amusement parks for 2022 based on its users' reviews.

Key Details

  • The top three attractions worldwide are Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, and New York City's Empire State Building.
  • When it comes to amusement and water parks, Tripadvisor reviewers loved Siam Park in Spain, France's Puy du Fou, and Beto Carrero World in Brazil the most.
  • The Mediterranean seems to be the ideal holiday destination: half of the top 10 picks on the attractions list are located in Spain and Italy.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.