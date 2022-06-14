Places to be, Things to see
What Are The World's Best Attractions And Amusement Parks For 2022?
The Lede
With summer fast approaching, you might be wondering where in the world is the best place to take a vacation. Luckily, Tripadvisor has unveiled the top 10 attractions and amusement parks for 2022 based on its users' reviews.
Key Details
- The top three attractions worldwide are Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, and New York City's Empire State Building.
- When it comes to amusement and water parks, Tripadvisor reviewers loved Siam Park in Spain, France's Puy du Fou, and Beto Carrero World in Brazil the most.
- The Mediterranean seems to be the ideal holiday destination: half of the top 10 picks on the attractions list are located in Spain and Italy.