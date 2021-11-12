Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

The Best Winter Holiday Destinations In 2021, Ranked
Atlanta-Sandy Springs in Alpharetta, Georgia, has been deemed the best winter holiday destination in America.

This year's winter is going to a cold one, with below-average temperatures expected across the country, according to the The Old Farmer's Almanac. Expect heavy rainfall, strong storms, sleet and snow. If you're vaccinated and safe to travel, WalletHub assessed the best winter holiday destinations based on 39 key metrics like flight data, weather predictions and safety indicators.

  • Atlanta-Sandy Springs (GA), is the best city to visit during the winter because it consistently ranks highest in all key metrics, coming in first for cold weather activities.
  • Coming in as next-best cities for winter travel are: Washington DC, Arlington (VA), Alexandria (WV), New York (NY), Newark (NJ), Jersey City (NJ), St. Louis (MO), Albuquerque (NM), Chicago (IL), Naperville (IN) and Elgin (WI).
  • Among the best winter cities, St. Louis is the most budget-friendly.

Source: WalletHub

