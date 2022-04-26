Royal Drama
Royal family shuts down The Crown shoots “whenever they can”
The Lede
Speaking with The A.V. Club, Tina Brown, the former editor of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker and author of the upcoming book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil, says that Buckingham Palace isn’t binging The Crown like it’s the new season of Stranger Things... But as The Crown edges into a modern era where Kate Middleton exists, Brown says that the Royal family is “very unhappy about this season moving forward” and tries to block filming where possible.
Key Details
- “Whenever they can, they stop The Crown filming in locations where they have an influence.”
- “I don’t think that the next season of The Crown is going to be something that Harry is going to seriously approve of in the sense of the way it’s depicts his mother."
- Brown herself also isn’t a big fan of the Princess Diana biopics. She called Spencer “just terrible” and “foolish and silly.”
