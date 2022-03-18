Expensive Party Favors
Let's identify the most offensive thing in these Oscars swag bags
Submitted by Gizmodo via avclub.com
The Lede
For years, the LA-based Distinctive Assets has made a name for itself by distributing gift bags to nominees that make the Sharper Image catalog look like a RadioShack mailbox flier from 1996. This time around, Distinctive Assets is doling out “Everybody Wins” swag bags for 25 “top nominees” in acting and directing categories.
Key Details
- “We are humbled to be commemorating two decades of curating a specialty gift bag that has become a global pop culture phenomenon..."