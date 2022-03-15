That sign won't stop me because I can't read
How Arthur became the longest-running animated children’s show ever
Submitted by Gizmodo via avclub.com
The Lede
In a time when the show’s principles seem to be on trial in America, the way that Arthur blazed a trail with thoughtfulness and mindfulness seems more necessary now than ever before. What started as a new form of educational and entertaining children’s programming transformed into timeless lessons and a legitimate legacy.
Key Details
- In "100 Episodes," we examine the shows that made it to that number, considering both how they advanced and reflected the medium and what contributed to their popularity.
- This entry covers Arthur, which ran for 25 seasons on PBS and aired its series finale last month.
- With the premiere of Arthur on October 7, 1996, a specific niche was filled: an educational and entertaining cartoon that was more accessible to young viewers of all economic brackets than what was being shown on cable.