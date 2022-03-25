Roll Out The Red Carpet
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars ceremony
The Lede
After months of “razzle dazzle” and hullabaloo, the 2022 Oscars ceremony is now only days away. It’s time to finally see who will land at the top of the acting categories, and which film will take home the top prize for Best Picture. Ahead of the big night, The A.V. Club has created a guide to answer all your Oscars related questions, like “Who’s hosting?” and “How you can watch the awards ceremony at home?”
Key Details
- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are hosting this year’s Oscars.
- Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog leads the nominations with 12, followed by Dune with 10, with both of these features competing in the Best Picture category.
- The ceremony will commence at 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT with a live broadcast on ABC.
