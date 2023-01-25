scam queen headed for the screen
Anna Delvey is getting her own reality show—from house arrest
The Lede
Helmed by former Food Network president Courtney White and Butternut, a food and lifestyle production company, the series will have Sorokin putting away the large, round 2000s sunglasses in favor of hosting a lavish, chef-planned dinner with some prestigious guests—all while delving into her own story, of course!
Key Details
- A Shonda Rhimes dramatization was only the start for New York City scammer Anna “Delvey” Sorokin.
- The faux German heiress is stepping in front of the camera for her new reality series Delvey’s Dinner Club, which will be filmed all within her East Village apartment where she’s under house arrest
- We’ll see how much of the “real” Anna she chooses to reveal, or if the grift will continue to see another day.