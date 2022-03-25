Popular
Q. Besides The Obvious Needing To Bring The Digg Button Back, What Do You Miss About Old Digg?

Chaoshuasaurus Rex
Chaoshuasaurus Rex · · 533 reads
Q. Besides The Obvious Needing To Bring The Digg Button Back, What Do You Miss About Old Digg?
Our product team is always asking to conduct more user interviews so here we go. Sound off in the comments and let's see how this goes.

Seriously. Leave a comment below and let's chat.

Comments

  1. CM 3 minutes ago

    1. "And it kinda slaps" a number of phrases are repeated to a high degree.
    2. Login does not persist. Which is confounding.
    3. Really miss the old RSS reader.
    4. ViralHog links are annoying.

  2. That guy 11 minutes ago

    - More politically diverse content: More conservative content (even moderate content would be a step in the right direction). Show multiple perspectives
    - Make it much easier to search for content

  3. StockFlow 16 minutes ago

    Less only-left political content.

    1. Mekkel Richards 11 minutes ago

      Don't you have Parlor? There is hardly anything that could be called 'left' on Digg besides an occasional Jacobin article. The majority of mainstream news (MSNBC, CNN, Fox, etc) is all right-wing. None of those news outlets push anything left-wing, and that's a fact.

  4. Bobby Amoroso 21 minutes ago

    DiggNation! Kevin and Alex should bring it back in an unfiltered format!

  5. sebastien seixas 24 minutes ago

    Content used to be more diverse

  6. Planned Somnolscence 28 minutes ago

    - A downvote type button

    - Stop telling me I need to feel a way about a story "here's why you should feel X".

    - "clicking a link should go straight to the article instead another digg page with the link to the article"

  7. a gorilla 40 minutes ago

    - stop calling things a "fever dream" ~cringe
    - less snl content pls
    - definitely less dave grohl content
    - clicking a link should go straight to the article instead another digg page with the link to the article

