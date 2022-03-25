001
Q. Besides The Obvious Needing To Bring The Digg Button Back, What Do You Miss About Old Digg?
Seriously. Leave a comment below and let's chat.
1. "And it kinda slaps" a number of phrases are repeated to a high degree.
2. Login does not persist. Which is confounding.
3. Really miss the old RSS reader.
4. ViralHog links are annoying.
- More politically diverse content: More conservative content (even moderate content would be a step in the right direction). Show multiple perspectives
- Make it much easier to search for content
Less only-left political content.
Don't you have Parlor? There is hardly anything that could be called 'left' on Digg besides an occasional Jacobin article. The majority of mainstream news (MSNBC, CNN, Fox, etc) is all right-wing. None of those news outlets push anything left-wing, and that's a fact.
DiggNation! Kevin and Alex should bring it back in an unfiltered format!
Content used to be more diverse
- A downvote type button
- Stop telling me I need to feel a way about a story "here's why you should feel X".
- "clicking a link should go straight to the article instead another digg page with the link to the article"
- stop calling things a "fever dream" ~cringe
- less snl content pls
- definitely less dave grohl content
