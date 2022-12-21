HIGH TIMES
Will Legal Weed Make A Thailand Hotspot The Next Amsterdam?
The Lede
Aside from a few canals and the seasonal influx of backpackers, there was previously little in the way of similarities between the capital of the Netherlands and Thailand’s second city Chiang Mai. But that all changed this summer, when cannabis use was decriminalized and the “capital of the north” turned into a smokers’ paradise overnight. On first glance, Chiang Mai looks like it could be the new Amsterdam.
Key Details
- Regular visitors to Thailand will no doubt find this new legislation surprising as the Kingdom previously took a very strong stance on cannabis possession.
- But all is not completely rosy: there’s constant backpedaling (edibles and pre-rolled joints have recently been removed from all dispensaries) as the laws are very vague and changeable.
- There’s also a huge gray area that all cafes and dispensaries are currently wrangling with here—where to have their customers smoke.