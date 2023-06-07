Popular
Wildfire Smoke Is Choking the Northeast. Here Are 6 Ways to Protect Yourself.
The sky might look grim outside, but you don’t have be scared.
As the wildfires continue to spiral out of control, there’s a good chance that the situation grows worse before it gets better. With rising global temperatures due to anthropogenic climate change, you can bet that we’ll see a lot more of these issues crop up in the future. So, to that end, here are a few best practices to keep in mind in our new hellish smokey apocalypse.

Key Details

  • Deadly airborne particles that threaten your health? You know what that means: It’s time to break out those COVID masks.
  • Both indoor and outdoor air quality drops at night. That’s because of a phenomenon known as temperature inversion.
  • There are numerous ways in which wildfire smoke outside can enter your house including through open doors and windows, and HVAC systems that draw in fresh air.
  • Read more tips at the link above.
