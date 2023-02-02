HELLO ME
Why ‘The Sims’ Trans-Inclusive Update Means So Much to Me
The Lede
EA has announced a big update to "The Sims 4" that included some ground-breaking transgender-inclusive options. With this new update players can make Sims (teen and older) that wear binders or have top surgery scars. The update also allows players to create Sims with medical wearables such as hearing aids and glucose monitors.
Key Details
- Same-sex relationships have always been a part of "The Sims." However, it was all an accident.
- "The Sims" is a game that has so much meaning to me mainly because it became such an important early outlet for my own queer journey.
- It is pretty overwhelming to think about, but what really makes me emotional is that younger generations will now have a version of "The Sims" where they can make a character that is the outward expression of who they truly are.