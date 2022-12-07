ROME WASN’T BUILT
Why the Gonzo ‘Rome Isn’t Real’ Conspiracy Keeps Going Viral
The Lede
How has the same content managed to go viral like clockwork on multiple social media platforms? Certain collective phenomena (cough cough, pandemic) have predisposed us to fall victim to conspiracy theories, experts told The Daily Beast. From there, a set of quantifiable factors can help explain why misinformation can go viral again and again. And, as much as we’d want the discourse to be innocuous fun, there’s more than meets the eye to this conspiracy theory.
Key Details
- In a Twitter thread featuring a video that’s been viewed over 740,000 times, a user spouts bizarre claims including that Rome was a Vatican period piece constructed in the 1500s and that ancient Roman coins are modern-day forgeries. Predictably, the internet is having a field day over this.
- The body of research about conspiracy theories and the people who believe and amplify them suggests that anyone can fall prey to one if it fulfills an unmet psychological need.
