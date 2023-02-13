Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NAKED TRUTH

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Why Straight Guys Love ‘Magic Mike’
It’s easy to understand why a certain demographic flocks to theaters for another look at Channing Tatum dancing and his washboard abs. But its allure is far greater than that.
· 344 reads

The Lede

Director Steven Soderbergh and star Channing Tatum’s trilogy isn’t just a ribald sexual romp tailor-made to raise the temperatures of female moviegoers. Because "Magic Mike" is—let it be heard from club to shining strip club!—also for the guys, the dudes, and the bros.

Key Details

  • Despite the fact that their stripping centerpieces are designed to turn women on, both "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL" are fundamentally about men.
  • The "Magic Mike" movies are for every guy who’s ever wanted to hang out with their friends, felt unsatisfied at a job, been unlucky in love, or sought to rock a woman’s world.
  • Whereas its predecessors tapped into a strain of exuberant bacchanalian virility, "Magic Mike’s Last Dance" is a more romantic and melancholy trilogy capper.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories