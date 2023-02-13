NAKED TRUTH
Why Straight Guys Love ‘Magic Mike’
The Lede
Director Steven Soderbergh and star Channing Tatum’s trilogy isn’t just a ribald sexual romp tailor-made to raise the temperatures of female moviegoers. Because "Magic Mike" is—let it be heard from club to shining strip club!—also for the guys, the dudes, and the bros.
Key Details
- Despite the fact that their stripping centerpieces are designed to turn women on, both "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL" are fundamentally about men.
- The "Magic Mike" movies are for every guy who’s ever wanted to hang out with their friends, felt unsatisfied at a job, been unlucky in love, or sought to rock a woman’s world.
- Whereas its predecessors tapped into a strain of exuberant bacchanalian virility, "Magic Mike’s Last Dance" is a more romantic and melancholy trilogy capper.