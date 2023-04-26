MOVING FAST AND BREAKING
Why Starship's Explosion Spells Much Bigger Troubles for SpaceX
The Lede
SpaceX is no stranger to explosive outcomes. The company’s testing of Starship prototypes has often been promoted as unpredictable spectacles. Many of those ships have crashed and burned. And before that, SpaceX’s series of Falcon rockets were put through a gauntlet of flights that often ended badly as the company perfected its ability to land them safely. But last week’s spectacle seems different.
Key Details
- The damage caused by the launch was extensive. The FAA has even grounded the Starship program as it investigates the impact it might have had on surrounding communities and ecosystems.
- Starship is new, but SpaceX is not — and if it’s seeking to take more people into space and run missions at a vastly increased pace, it may not be able to afford to be so careless about playing damage control.
- You can’t simply move fast and break things when you’re big — because the things you break also get bigger.