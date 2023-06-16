STUDY BUDDY
Why Popping Pills Like Ritalin May Be Horrible for Studying
The Lede
Go into any college library during finals week and you’ll likely see students filling every single seat and table with their heads in their laptops—desperately trying to cram those last precious bits of information into their brains. Disconcertingly, a growing number of them are popping pills like Ritalin, Adderall, and Vyvanse to get the job done. Contrary to popular belief, though, the drugs are likely having the opposite intended effect if they don’t have a cognitive disorder like ADHD.
Key Details
- A multi-university team of researchers have found that so-called “smart” drugs like Ritalin and Adderall may actually cause people to take longer to complete productivity tasks, and actually force people to exert more effort to finish things than those who don’t take the drug.
- However, they cautioned that more research is needed to bear this out fully.
- The experiment took place in Melbourne, Australia and involved four double-blinded, randomized trials with the same 40 participants.