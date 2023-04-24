ZEN MASTERED
Why Phil Jackson’s Anti-BLM Screed Is No Surprise
The Lede
The image of Phil Jackson as a counterculture figure is just that: an image, one Jackson’s always been willing to feed. In reality, he’s spent the last two decades following the same political trajectory as a lot of boomers: an increasing turn towards reactionary and at times bigoted musings, all delivered with a kind of colicky and sour resentment you’d expect from someone who responds to a changing world with fear and anger.
Key Details
- The irony here is that Jackson was once an angry young man himself, one who wore his politics on his sleeve, even to the point of alienating the basketball establishment.
- For all his actual leftist bona fides, Jackson’s coaching career and Zen Master rep has been partly built on the ancient trope about athletes needing to be brought to heel or subjected to mind games in order to become their best selves on court.