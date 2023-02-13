UP IN THE SKY
Why Are We Suddenly Shooting a Bunch of UFOs Out of the Sky?
The Lede
What are they exactly—and should we be worried about the burgeoning alien vs human wars going down above our heads? Let’s break down a few questions you might have about the UFOs.
Key Details
- U.S. and Canadian officials are currently working to recover any pieces left of the objects that were shot down. Afterwards, they’ll work on reverse engineering them in order to learn their origins and purpose.
- Are these UFOs from China or another country? Probably yes.
- Are these UFOs aliens from another planet? Probably not.