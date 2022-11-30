Popular
Why Actors Like Rita Moreno and Kelsey Grammer Want to Make Lifetime’s Holiday Movies
Lifetime has a seemingly infinite well of festive features on deck each winter. For the celebs who keep signing up to make these movies, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
The Lede

Year after year, Lifetime continues to churn out around a bajillion Christmas movies every holiday season. With those festive flicks, the network nabs big names—this year, for example, its roster includes folks like Kelsey Grammer, Rita Moreno, and Mario Lopez. What does the channel do to attract so many big names every time the clock strikes November, and how do they keep these folks around for years to come?

Key Details

  • At a recent press event teasing the upcoming Lifetime holiday calendar, stars from six of the channel’s feature slate joined a big Zoom to chat about their experiences.
  • Country music singer Jana Kramer says there is just something about Lifetime that makes her feel at home every time she participates.
  • “I love doing these Christmas movies,” said Keshia Knight Pulliam.
  • See what other stars said at the link above.
