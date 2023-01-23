NO ‘NOPE’? NO GOOD
Where Is the Oscars Buzz for ‘Nope’ and Jordan Peele?
The Lede
Jordan Peele’s dazzling summer blockbuster "Nope" has fallen almost completely out of all Oscars talk, a dark horse (no pun intended) in the race for Best Picture—and every other category, for that matter. How come?
Key Details
- Not only should "Nope" be nominated in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the larger-than-life monster movie should be near the front of each of these races.
- Keke Palmer and Angela Bassett should be going toe-to-toe for the statue, for their armrest-gripping performances in action movies. But they aren’t.
- The movie is a cinematic masterpiece, from its original adventure story to its foreboding cinematography to its cast of characters.