Where Is the Oscars Buzz for ‘Nope’ and Jordan Peele?
The fantastic summer blockbuster wasn’t just a fun time at the movies—it was one of 2022’s best films. So why isn’t the horror-adventure-thriller-comedy in more awards talks?
Jordan Peele’s dazzling summer blockbuster "Nope" has fallen almost completely out of all Oscars talk, a dark horse (no pun intended) in the race for Best Picture—and every other category, for that matter. How come?

  • Not only should "Nope" be nominated in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the larger-than-life monster movie should be near the front of each of these races.
  • Keke Palmer and Angela Bassett should be going toe-to-toe for the statue, for their armrest-gripping performances in action movies. But they aren’t.
  • The movie is a cinematic masterpiece, from its original adventure story to its foreboding cinematography to its cast of characters.
