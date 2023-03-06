Popular
What This VR Pole-Dancer Wants You To Know About the Metaverse
Mark Zuckerberg could learn a few lessons from these performers.
R00t’s motivation for pole-dancing isn’t about making money. Rather, it’s a way for the Copenhagen-based VR artist to express herself, build strength, and find community. She started r00ts.club, a place for underrepresented groups—especially female and nonbinary individuals—to explore the metaverse together.

  • “I was personally exposed to a lot of racism during my childhood, which didn’t make me feel very comfortable about my skin.”
  • Pole-dancing is admittedly a fringe case, but some of the technologies’ shortcomings speak to larger issues with virtual reality. The majority of headsets are uncomfortable on people with smaller heads and don’t allow users with longer hair to wear buns and braided styles, and the motion trackers also come with their fair share of problems.
