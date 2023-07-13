Popular
BASED ON A TRUE STORY

What's The Deal With The Controversial Box-Office Hit 'Sound Of Freedom'?
A partially crowdfunded religious drama has become an unlikely summer hit among moviegoers (at least, among those who can contend with its ingrained QAnon conspiracies).
It's a marvel that "Sound of Freedom," a partially crowdfunded religious drama starring Jim Caviezel, has become a box office sensation this month. The film has raked in over $40 million since its July 4 release, including $19.7 million last weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That makes it the third most-popular movie in the country, behind "Insidious: The Red Door," which debuted with $33 million and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which made $27.4 million in its second weekend.

  • So what is this unlikely summer blockbuster — and why is it now the subject of so much controversy? Let’s dig into it.
  • What is this movie? "SoF" is an action-thriller written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gómez Monteverde. It's based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former undercover agent whose investigative work revolved around saving children from pedophiles and prostitution rings. Ballard previously advised former President Trump.
