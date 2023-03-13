Popular
By Jodi Picoult

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
What Florida Doesn’t Want You to Know About Its Book Bans
"My books are among those getting pulled off shelves, but here is why we should should care about all of them."
The Lede

There is absolutely nothing wrong with a parent deciding a certain book is not right for their child. There is a colossal problem with a parent deciding that, therefore, no child should be allowed to read that book.

Key Details

  • When I read through the list of the twenty novels of mine that were pulled from the Martin County School District bookshelves, one surprised me the most. "The Storyteller" is a novel about the Holocaust. It chronicles the growth of anti-Semitism and fascism in Nazi Germany.
  • There was a strange irony that a parent wanted this particular book removed, because it felt a bit like history repeating itself.
