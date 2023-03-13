By Jodi Picoult
What Florida Doesn’t Want You to Know About Its Book Bans
The Lede
There is absolutely nothing wrong with a parent deciding a certain book is not right for their child. There is a colossal problem with a parent deciding that, therefore, no child should be allowed to read that book.
Key Details
- When I read through the list of the twenty novels of mine that were pulled from the Martin County School District bookshelves, one surprised me the most. "The Storyteller" is a novel about the Holocaust. It chronicles the growth of anti-Semitism and fascism in Nazi Germany.
- There was a strange irony that a parent wanted this particular book removed, because it felt a bit like history repeating itself.