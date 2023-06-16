Popular
The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Wes Anderson Knows About the Memes and Has Thoughts
The director talks to Daily Beast about having a signature style that’s become a viral meme, the making of “Asteroid City,” and Bill Murray’s departure from the film.
The Lede

On the cusp of "Asteroid City’s" theatrical release, we spoke with the one-of-a-kind writer/director Wes Anderson about his trademark style, his family’s Star Wars fandom, his view on sequels, and his long-standing relationship with Bill Murray.

Key Details

  • Imitators (and AI-generated pantomimes) be damned: Wes Anderson is American cinema’s most inimitable, and irreplaceable, auteur, a director whose idiosyncratic personality permeates every one of his films’ immaculately symmetrical images, period-specific musical cues, and droll witticisms.
  • So unique is Anderson’s signature aesthetic that it’s immediately recognizable. And his latest, "Asteroid City" is one of his true masterpieces.
