We Should All Be Watching ‘The Graham Norton Show’

The Lede
Over the past month, I’ve found myself incorporating late-night shows of the British variety into my nightly routine, particularly "The Graham Norton Show." Before I go to bed, I’ll cue up an episode or a clip on YouTube and watch a cluster of A-list actors, musicians, and usually some British comedians I’m unfamiliar with squeeze onto a red suede couch and try to one-up each other with funny stories. I’ll laugh until my eyes eventually shut and wake up the next morning feeling great.
Key Details
- Norton’s show represents light-hearted talk programs at their peak, and shows us the kind of late-night laughs we could be having if we would just loosen up the format a bit.
- The vibe is pure, unapologetic fun. And everyone who steps onto Norton’s turf, from Barack Obama to Oprah Winfrey to Tom Cruise, has to fall in line with the host’s exuberance and cheekiness.
- In addition to Norton’s own charisma as a host, I consider the show’s weekly format to be its magic sauce.