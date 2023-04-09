Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

GOLD RUSH

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
We’re Not Ready for the AI Boom. It’s Coming Anyway.
OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT showed the world what chatbots can do—and it doesn’t look good.
·
·
·

The Lede

Like the gold rush, the AI boom is fraught with risks—both financially and socially—that haven’t been fully thought through yet . There’s a serious concern that the influx of new investment and development into these LLMs are blowing up a sort of generative AI bubble, the likes of which we haven’t seen since *checks notes* the metaverse and cryptocurrency. Okay, maybe we should have seen this one coming.

Key Details

  • There is an undeniable feeling of déjà vu when it comes to the current chatbot trend.
  • “There will be hundreds, probably thousands of companies luring in the gullible with fake-it-til-you-make-it promises,” said Gary N. Smith, author of several books on AI.
  • Consequences can range from the trivial—the chatbot gets the price wrong about a product, or mixes up their dates when reciting a historical fact—to the downright dangerous.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories