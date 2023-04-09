GOLD RUSH
We’re Not Ready for the AI Boom. It’s Coming Anyway.
The Lede
Like the gold rush, the AI boom is fraught with risks—both financially and socially—that haven’t been fully thought through yet . There’s a serious concern that the influx of new investment and development into these LLMs are blowing up a sort of generative AI bubble, the likes of which we haven’t seen since *checks notes* the metaverse and cryptocurrency. Okay, maybe we should have seen this one coming.
Key Details
- There is an undeniable feeling of déjà vu when it comes to the current chatbot trend.
- “There will be hundreds, probably thousands of companies luring in the gullible with fake-it-til-you-make-it promises,” said Gary N. Smith, author of several books on AI.
- Consequences can range from the trivial—the chatbot gets the price wrong about a product, or mixes up their dates when reciting a historical fact—to the downright dangerous.