ROY G. BIV
Watch This Ghost Catfish Glow with Dazzling Rainbows
The Lede
The ghost catfish, endemic to Thailand, loves to show off its dazzling array of colors.
Key Details
- That might come as a surprise at first glance: the fish is almost completely transparent.
- When the light strikes it just right, though, the creature seems to glow with all the colors of the rainbow.
- In a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers found out why exactly this happens.