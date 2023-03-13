Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

ROY G. BIV

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Watch This Ghost Catfish Glow with Dazzling Rainbows
You’ve never seen a fish like this before.
· 188 reads

The Lede

The ghost catfish, endemic to Thailand, loves to show off its dazzling array of colors.

Key Details

  • That might come as a surprise at first glance: the fish is almost completely transparent.
  • When the light strikes it just right, though, the creature seems to glow with all the colors of the rainbow.
  • In a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers found out why exactly this happens.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories