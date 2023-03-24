GROUNDED
Was Sofia Coppola’s Teen Daughter’s Great Helicopter Escape Possible?
The Lede
Set aside the veil of privilege, the never-ending nepo baby conversation and the joking teenage inexperience on display—Romy cracks that she can’t tell the difference between garlic and an onion—and let’s focus on the real issue here. Are well-moneyed teenagers actually getting away with chartering their own helicopter journeys?
Key Details
- According to the "New York Times," more people watched this TikTok than they watched the finale of "The Last of Us" on HBO.
- “I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”
- A representative for the elite private helicopter service Heliflite told The Daily Beast that the charter company wouldn’t secure a private helicopter journey, say, from NYC to Maryland, for a minor.