Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

GROUNDED

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Was Sofia Coppola’s Teen Daughter’s Great Helicopter Escape Possible?
“We’ve never had that kind of situation where a minor has tried to book a helicopter,” the manager of chartering services at HeliNY, told The Daily Beast.
· 704 reads

The Lede

Set aside the veil of privilege, the never-ending nepo baby conversation and the joking teenage inexperience on display—Romy cracks that she can’t tell the difference between garlic and an onion—and let’s focus on the real issue here. Are well-moneyed teenagers actually getting away with chartering their own helicopter journeys?

Key Details

  • According to the "New York Times," more people watched this TikTok than they watched the finale of "The Last of Us" on HBO.
  • “I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”
  • A representative for the elite private helicopter service Heliflite told The Daily Beast that the charter company wouldn’t secure a private helicopter journey, say, from NYC to Maryland, for a minor.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories