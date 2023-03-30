Popular
IS THAT A THREAT?

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Wall Street Journal Reporter Detained—and Putin’s Chef Jokes About Finding Him in a Graveyard
Wagner boss tells The Daily Beast he’s looking ‘at the fresh graves of foreign journalists’ for any sign of detained ‘Wall Street Journal’ reporter who was snatched by the FSB.
The Lede

A Wall Street Journal reporter has been arrested in Russia and accused of espionage. Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, was detained in the west-central city of Yekaterinburg, the Federal Security Service confirmed to state media. The FSB says that Gershkovich was “suspected of spying in the interests of the U.S. government” and that his allegedly “illegal activities… have been stopped.” Local reports claim he was reporting on the Wagner paramilitary force before he was detained.

Key Details

  • When contacted for comment, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said he was not aware of Gershkovich’s arrest.
  • “If you want, I can check the torture cellar in my house to see if he’s there,” he said. “At first glance, I didn’t see him among the American journalists I keep there by the dozens. I can, if you want, also look at the fresh graves of foreign journalists on my house plot. But if I’m not mistaken, we didn’t bury him there either.”
  • The State Department called the detention “completely unacceptable.”
