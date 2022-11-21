PROGRESS?
Vaccine Breakthrough Could Finally Bring COVID to Its Knees
The Lede
With new COVID variants and subvariants evolving faster and faster, each chipping away at the effectiveness of the leading vaccines, the hunt is on for a new kind of vaccine—one that works equally well on current and future forms of the novel coronavirus. Now researchers think they’ve found a new approach to vaccine design that could lead them to a long-lasting jab.
Key Details
- The key to the NIH’s potential vaccine design is a part of the virus called the “spine helix.”
- The great thing about the spine helix, from an immunological standpoint, is that it doesn’t mutate. At least, it hasn’t mutated yet, three years into the COVID pandemic.
- Don’t break out the champagne quite yet. It’s one thing to test a few antibodies on hamsters. It’s another to develop, run trials with and get approval for a whole new class of vaccine.