PROGRESS?

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast
Vaccine Breakthrough Could Finally Bring COVID to Its Knees
A new discovery in the fight against COVID could lead to a long-lasting vaccine that works on all variants of the ever-mutating virus.
With new COVID variants and subvariants evolving faster and faster, each chipping away at the effectiveness of the leading vaccines, the hunt is on for a new kind of vaccine—one that works equally well on current and future forms of the novel coronavirus. Now researchers think they’ve found a new approach to vaccine design that could lead them to a long-lasting jab.

  • The key to the NIH’s potential vaccine design is a part of the virus called the “spine helix.”
  • The great thing about the spine helix, from an immunological standpoint, is that it doesn’t mutate. At least, it hasn’t mutated yet, three years into the COVID pandemic.
  • Don’t break out the champagne quite yet. It’s one thing to test a few antibodies on hamsters. It’s another to develop, run trials with and get approval for a whole new class of vaccine.
