‘HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT’
Trans Americans Face ‘Epidemic of Violence,’ Human Rights Campaign Says
A new report from the Human Rights Campaign says that over 300 transgender and gender non-conforming individuals have been killed in the United States over the last decade in what the organization calls “an epidemic of violence.”
Key Details
- This year, the HRC has tracked at least 32 deaths of transgender and gender non-conforming people.
- One single year does not provide a snapshot into the overall violence of the epidemic that transgender people face, and it is likely that more research will find a truer number to represent the violence faced this year.
- “Our biggest goal is to remember these people, is to make sure that their names and their stories are not lost in the fray."