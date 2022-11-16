Popular
‘HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT’

Trans Americans Face ‘Epidemic of Violence,’ Human Rights Campaign Says
“It's an epidemic of real people whose lives are lost, and they have friends and family members and loved ones who are mourning them,” a Human Rights Campaign official says.
The Lede

A new report from the Human Rights Campaign says that over 300 transgender and gender non-conforming individuals have been killed in the United States over the last decade in what the organization calls “an epidemic of violence.”

Key Details

  • This year, the HRC has tracked at least 32 deaths of transgender and gender non-conforming people.
  • One single year does not provide a snapshot into the overall violence of the epidemic that transgender people face, and it is likely that more research will find a truer number to represent the violence faced this year.
  • “Our biggest goal is to remember these people, is to make sure that their names and their stories are not lost in the fray."
