Tom Brady’s Charity Is Good at Giving Money—to His Own For-Profit Company
The star quarterback has given paltry amounts to his own charity, but the foundation gives big to his for-profit company.
The Lede

Tom Brady's for-profit company TB12, Inc. is the sole provider of “sports therapy” sessions for his TB12 Foundation. Since it launched in 2015, the foundation has paid Brady’s firm a total of more than $1.6 million for its services.

Key Details

  • Public records for Brady’s charity reviewed by The Daily Beast reveal that his sports therapy and wellness company TB12, Inc., was in the red as recently as 2020, with a negative balance of $7 million in net assets.
  • Meanwhile, his TB12 Foundation has doubled its revenues in recent years with donations from just a handful of supporters.
  • Laurie Styron at nonprofit monitor CharityWatch said it isn’t common for a company to create a public charity, which then pays the company for its services.
