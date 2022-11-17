EXclusive
Tom Brady’s Charity Is Good at Giving Money—to His Own For-Profit Company
The Lede
Tom Brady's for-profit company TB12, Inc. is the sole provider of “sports therapy” sessions for his TB12 Foundation. Since it launched in 2015, the foundation has paid Brady’s firm a total of more than $1.6 million for its services.
Key Details
- Public records for Brady’s charity reviewed by The Daily Beast reveal that his sports therapy and wellness company TB12, Inc., was in the red as recently as 2020, with a negative balance of $7 million in net assets.
- Meanwhile, his TB12 Foundation has doubled its revenues in recent years with donations from just a handful of supporters.
- Laurie Styron at nonprofit monitor CharityWatch said it isn’t common for a company to create a public charity, which then pays the company for its services.