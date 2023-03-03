Popular
#DEADLYBYDESIGN

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
TikTok Slammed for ‘Doing Nothing’ Over Pro-Anorexia Content
Researchers found dangerous content promoting eating disorders on the app hidden under coded hashtags. They say despite being warned, TikTok has done little to stop it.
The Lede

TikTok is failing to protect young users from dangerous content promoting eating disorders, according to a new report, despite being warned by researchers that the posts were receiving millions of views.

Key Details

  • Late last year, a group of researchers at the Center For Countering Digital Hate warned TikTok they had found harmful pro-eating disorder content hidden under coded hashtags on the site—some of which had millions of views.
  • Now, they say the company failed to remove the vast majority of the content.
  • “Every view represents a potential victim."
  • If you are affected by the content of this story, the National Eating Disorder Association can help. To reach a helpline call 800-931-2237.
