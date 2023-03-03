#DEADLYBYDESIGN
TikTok Slammed for ‘Doing Nothing’ Over Pro-Anorexia Content
The Lede
TikTok is failing to protect young users from dangerous content promoting eating disorders, according to a new report, despite being warned by researchers that the posts were receiving millions of views.
Key Details
- Late last year, a group of researchers at the Center For Countering Digital Hate warned TikTok they had found harmful pro-eating disorder content hidden under coded hashtags on the site—some of which had millions of views.
- Now, they say the company failed to remove the vast majority of the content.
- “Every view represents a potential victim."
- If you are affected by the content of this story, the National Eating Disorder Association can help. To reach a helpline call 800-931-2237.