IDENTITY CRISIS
TikTok’s Takedown of a Two-Faced NYC Playboy
The Lede
Kyle Deschanel, the mysterious figure at the center of TikTok’s latest firestorm, seemed to be, by several accounts, a charismatic mainstay on the high-class East Coast party circuit with friends in high places and money to blow. But according to three women who spoke to The Daily Beast about their experiences with Kyle Deschanel, he is a master illusionist who’s managed to dupe several women into thinking he’s someone he’s not.
Key Details
- Deschanel became public enemy No. 1 on TikTok when a user named Eva Evans said the following in a video posted on June 20: “I recently found out that a guy that I was dating led a double life.'
- Evans’ video soon went viral, prompting other New York women to come forward with their own stories.
- According to a member of an Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood, New Jersey, who spoke to The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity, “Kyle Deschanel” is actually Aryeh Dodelson, a recently divorced rabbi.