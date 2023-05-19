BLOWING SMOKE
This Volcano-Covered Planet May Be Habitable to Alien Life
The Lede
At first glance, LP 791-18 d seems like a lively place. If new findings from NASA researchers hold up, the Earth-sized exoplanet orbiting a star 90 light-years away from us is teeming with active volcanoes all over its surface. Interesting, sure—but clearly no place for life to thrive, right?Don’t be so sure.
Key Details
- LP 791-18 d might not be a cozy place most for most of us, but the exoplanet, which orbits a small red dwarf star in the southern constellation Crater, may be more habitable than we think.
- And much of that may actually be due to the fact that it’s covered in hundreds of volcanoes.
- One side of the planet is in perpetual daytime, while the other only knows the night.