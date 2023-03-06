Popular
The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
This Travel Agent Only Works For People Worth $400M
Ricardo Araujo spends months putting together mind-blowing vacations for the 1 percent.
Ricardo Araujo is a travel planner who clients call a “magician” and the press has deemed a “travel alchemist.” His business, as the founder and CEO of Ariodante Travel, is to pull off the seemingly impossible, from mermaid sightings to a private visit to the Vatican to a night on top of the Arc de Triomphe.

  • But the secret to Araujo’s artistry isn’t magic, it’s money.
  • His trips cost anywhere from $250,000 to $22 million, and he targets customers with a personal fortune of at least $400 million—rich enough to give him what he calls a “blank check” to design the vacation of their dreams.
  • "It’s the haute couture of travel,” Araujo said. “But it’s not about money—even though, as you can imagine, it costs a fortune. It’s about meaning."
