BLANK CHECK
This Travel Agent Only Works For People Worth $400M
The Lede
Ricardo Araujo is a travel planner who clients call a “magician” and the press has deemed a “travel alchemist.” His business, as the founder and CEO of Ariodante Travel, is to pull off the seemingly impossible, from mermaid sightings to a private visit to the Vatican to a night on top of the Arc de Triomphe.
Key Details
- But the secret to Araujo’s artistry isn’t magic, it’s money.
- His trips cost anywhere from $250,000 to $22 million, and he targets customers with a personal fortune of at least $400 million—rich enough to give him what he calls a “blank check” to design the vacation of their dreams.
- "It’s the haute couture of travel,” Araujo said. “But it’s not about money—even though, as you can imagine, it costs a fortune. It’s about meaning."