SCI-FI SIGHTS
This Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision to See Through Objects
The Lede
MIT engineers have now developed a headset that they say gives the wearer the ability to see through objects. The device—dubbed X-AR—uses augmented reality (AR) to show users if specific items are hidden behind things like boxes or other objects.
Key Details
- It’s not exactly X-ray vision. Instead, the headset uses radio signals to pick up on labels with a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag on them.
- If you’re hoping you can use this thing to spy people, you’re out of luck (also, get help).
- The researchers say that the X-AR is just the beginning of advanced wearables.