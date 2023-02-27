Popular
The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
This Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision to See Through Objects
Sorry, weirdos. You can’t use it to spy on your neighbors.
· 598 reads

The Lede

MIT engineers have now developed a headset that they say gives the wearer the ability to see through objects. The device—dubbed X-AR—uses augmented reality (AR) to show users if specific items are hidden behind things like boxes or other objects.

Key Details

  • It’s not exactly X-ray vision. Instead, the headset uses radio signals to pick up on labels with a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag on them.
  • If you’re hoping you can use this thing to spy people, you’re out of luck (also, get help).
  • The researchers say that the X-AR is just the beginning of advanced wearables.
