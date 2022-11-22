Popular
This Bot Is the Most Dangerous Thing Meta’s Made Yet
Galactica is a new AI model that was supposed to push scientific research to new places. Instead, it’s become a manufacturer for fake research and bigoted ideas.
The Lede

Though the deliciously entertaining chaos at Twitter and the collapse of FTX were the main tech industry stories of last week, they were far from the only disasters to unfold. On Nov. 15, Meta launched a demo of an AI dubbed Galactica.

Key Details

  • Think of it as a kind of academic search engine on steroids. With a simple prompt, Galactica “can summarize academic papers, solve math problems, generate Wiki articles, write scientific code, annotate molecules and proteins, and more."
  • Within just a few hours of going live, Twitter users began posting instances where the new Meta bot would generate completely fake and racist research.
  • Meta took down the demo just two days after launch—but the damage had already been done.
