The Wild ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere: The Story Behind That Hilarious Papa Roach Moment
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets,” and…Papa Roach? The cast of the Showtime series break down the premiere’s unexpected (and very fun) needle drop.
· 151 reads

The moment in the episode that elicited the biggest reaction from me involved Papa Roach, in what might be the most unexpected and hilarious music needle drop in a TV episode that I’ve seen in a long time. I burst out laughing and started applauding.

  • During a encounter at the "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere red-carpet event, Melanie Lynskey didn’t wince. Instead, her eyes actually lit up, as she started to nod her head in a groove motion, as if she were imagining listening to—and perhaps even liking—the song “Last Resort.”
  • “It’s just so good,” Lynskey said, speaker of the truth, purveyor of unimpeachable opinion and endless wisdom.
  • This is the only thing I’ll spoil from the episode, and I promise it’s not a huge plot point—just a delightful one.
