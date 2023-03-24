BUZZ BUZZ
The Wild ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere: The Story Behind That Hilarious Papa Roach Moment
The Lede
The moment in the episode that elicited the biggest reaction from me involved Papa Roach, in what might be the most unexpected and hilarious music needle drop in a TV episode that I’ve seen in a long time. I burst out laughing and started applauding.
Key Details
- During a encounter at the "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere red-carpet event, Melanie Lynskey didn’t wince. Instead, her eyes actually lit up, as she started to nod her head in a groove motion, as if she were imagining listening to—and perhaps even liking—the song “Last Resort.”
- “It’s just so good,” Lynskey said, speaker of the truth, purveyor of unimpeachable opinion and endless wisdom.
- This is the only thing I’ll spoil from the episode, and I promise it’s not a huge plot point—just a delightful one.