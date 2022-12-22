END OF AN ERA
The Voice of Ash Ketchum Says a Tearful Goodbye to ‘Pokémon’
The Lede
There is no one more heartbroken by the culmination of Ash’s journey than Sarah Natochenny. But the actress’ career is only getting started, as she tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. We spoke with Natochenny about how she’s taking the news of Ash’s retirement; how her connection to fans has only grown in recent years; and whether she’ll be part of the new Pokémon journey.
Key Details
- "I found out on Tuesday, and the news broke on Friday, so they gave me the perfect amount of time to not be burdened with a secret, but also have time to process my emotions and decide how I want to present them to the world. "
- "The news in the meeting definitely came as a shock to the system... And then my hand just gave out, and I started crying."
- "I think Pikachu is the cutest animated character that's ever been drawn."
