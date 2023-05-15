LYING DUTCHMAN
The Twisted True-Crime Life of Joran van der Sloot
The Lede
The imminent extradition of the 35-year-old Dutchman from Peru—to face decade-old charges of wire fraud and extortion—reinvigorates one of the most-covered stories of the early 2000s: the disappearance of Natalee Holloway and the investigation into Joran van der Sloot.
Key Details
- The case, in which the young, blue-eyed blonde woman from the deep South disappeared on a trip to Aruba in 2005, has captivated Americans for nearly two decades, while raising questions about which disappearances we consider newsworthy.
- Van der Sloot’s coming is sure to attract the same media circus his arrest commanded in 2005. The question is, will it provide any answers about what really happened to Holloway?
- But why did one missing girl attract as much media attention as the entire Iraq War?