Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

LYING DUTCHMAN

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
The Twisted True-Crime Life of Joran van der Sloot
He was the prime suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance in Aruba. He killed Stephany Flores in Peru. Now he’s headed for the US.
·
·
·

The Lede

The imminent extradition of the 35-year-old Dutchman from Peru—to face decade-old charges of wire fraud and extortion—reinvigorates one of the most-covered stories of the early 2000s: the disappearance of Natalee Holloway and the investigation into Joran van der Sloot.

Key Details

  • The case, in which the young, blue-eyed blonde woman from the deep South disappeared on a trip to Aruba in 2005, has captivated Americans for nearly two decades, while raising questions about which disappearances we consider newsworthy.
  • Van der Sloot’s coming is sure to attract the same media circus his arrest commanded in 2005. The question is, will it provide any answers about what really happened to Holloway?
  • But why did one missing girl attract as much media attention as the entire Iraq War?
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories