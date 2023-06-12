BAD SEED?
The Shocking Allegations Against A Hot-Shot Tech Founder
The Lede
Ten former employees and investors of Newchip who spoke to The Daily Beast said the company was not just another failed startup, but an encapsulation of the worst aspects of startup culture itself: a domineering and impulsive founder, bold but impossible-to-keep promises, rampant overspending and a culture of unrelenting sexual harassment. Andrew Ryan says the company’s failure is the result of a coup launched by angry employees and an overzealous investor trying to take over his company.
Key Details
- Once described as “Shark Tank for everyday Americans,” Newchip is now being liquidated by a US bankruptcy court after racking up millions in debt and losing virtually all of its employees in a single week, according to filings from a US trustee.
- A bankruptcy hearing last month ended with employees yelling “Liar!” at the CEO on livestream while police were called.
- “This is straight out of Wolf of Wall Street... I wonder what this guy will do next.”