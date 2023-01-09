UNREAL
The Quest to Make the Metaverse a World of New Smells and Tingles
The Lede
For most Americans, even those who spend considerable time working and playing on the internet, the wait for the metaverse is beginning to feel like Estragon and Vladimir’s planned rendezvous with Godot: It’s always on the way but never seems to arrive. What they may not realize is that the metaverse is here and has been for some time. It’s just not yet all it’s cracked up to be.
Key Details
- Though the metaverse was not as omnipresent as it was at the 2022 CES show, some of the bigger players in the space still occupied a large swathe on the main convention floor that was almost always packed with people eager to try out the latest virtual reality applications for themselves.
- But that excitement has not yet spread to consumers who aren’t hard-core gamers or early tech adopters.