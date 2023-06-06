opinion
The PGA Tour Shamelessly Sells Out For Saudi Blood Money
The Lede
By Robert Silverman: After spending months insisting that the infusion of billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would compromise the integrity of golf itself, the venerable PGA Tour reversed course and decided their ethics had a price tag after all.
Key Details
- Now that everyone’s decided to play nice, the PGA can add its name to many of the leagues and sports federations that have rubber-stamped the Saudi Kingdom’s ongoing sports washing efforts.
- While today’s announcement came as a shock, this was always the endgame. Whatever high-minded concerns the PGA evinced, they didn’t stand a chance when confronted with, as Tiger Woods put it, "an endless pit of money."
- When the checks have enough zeros, the men in charge won’t care.