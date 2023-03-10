MY FAVORITE OSCARS WIN
The Most Gorgeous Film to Ever Win an Oscar
The Lede
The Academy Awards get things right about as often as Halley’s Comet passes through our solar system. Thus, it’s amazing that, when confronted with the single most beautiful work ever committed to celluloid, it didn’t whiff when it came time to hand out its Best Cinematography prize.
Key Details
- I’m speaking about "Days of Heaven," Terrence Malick’s breathtaking 1978 feature about a love triangle that develops on a Texas panhandle farm between a manual laborer (Richard Gere) who’s fled Chicago in the aftermath of an accidental murder, his girlfriend and the estate’s ailing owner.
- Pitted against an impressive roster of contenders, it was not only the clear choice, but but arguably the most deserving win in the telecast’s history, given that even today, there’s no motion picture more lovely.