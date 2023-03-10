Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

MY FAVORITE OSCARS WIN

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
The Most Gorgeous Film to Ever Win an Oscar
The Academy has never gotten it more right than when it awarded its 1979 trophy for Best Cinematography to Néstor Almendros for his breathtaking work on “Days of Heaven.”
· 507 reads

The Lede

The Academy Awards get things right about as often as Halley’s Comet passes through our solar system. Thus, it’s amazing that, when confronted with the single most beautiful work ever committed to celluloid, it didn’t whiff when it came time to hand out its Best Cinematography prize.

Key Details

  • I’m speaking about "Days of Heaven," Terrence Malick’s breathtaking 1978 feature about a love triangle that develops on a Texas panhandle farm between a manual laborer (Richard Gere) who’s fled Chicago in the aftermath of an accidental murder, his girlfriend and the estate’s ailing owner.
  • Pitted against an impressive roster of contenders, it was not only the clear choice, but but arguably the most deserving win in the telecast’s history, given that even today, there’s no motion picture more lovely.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories