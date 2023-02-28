this is the way
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: The Backstory You Need to Know
The Lede
For the "Mandalorian" fans who haven’t kept up over several years on why the planet of Mandalore matters so much, it can get confusing, especially as the new season of "The Mandalorian" is bringing Mandalore back into the forefront. If you need a refresher on the complex history of Mandalore to help lead you into Season 3 of "The Mandalorian"—or never watched "The Clone Wars" or "Star Wars Rebels," where a lot of this important backstory comes from—we got you covered.
Key Details
- While it’s the first time in live-action Star Wars media that we’ve seen the destroyed planet of Mandalore, it’s not the first time that it’s shown up in canon, which is how we know so much of its history.
- Sometimes it’s hard to really get a good grasp on what’s going on only through words. If you want a more visual way to learn the history of Mandalore, and the backstory that the newest season of "The Mandalorian" is going to stand on, you should watch these episodes of Star Wars media.