THE GREAT ESCAPE
The Harrowing Vanishing of Orphaned Teens Trapped in Russia
The Lede
The mother of Veronika Trubitsyna, 13, and Anastasiia Trubitsyna, 15, died one hour before Russian police forced the sisters to pack their few belongings and move into a nearby orphanage. Without any legal guardians in Russia, they were told they would become wards of the state. For nine months, the sisters were trapped in a system that sought to feed them pro-war propaganda and encourage them to become Russian citizens. Now out of Russia’s grasp, Veronika spoke with The Daily Beast.
Key Details
- She is one of the thousands of children who have been forcibly transferred to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in February last year, and one of the few who have escaped.
- On March 17, the ICC filed an official warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.
- Moscow has denied allegations of child abduction, but Ukrainian officials and human rights defenders have called the actions evidence of genocide.