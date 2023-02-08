FULL METAL RACKET
The Great Gatsby of Gold Took Their Millions—and Vanished
The Lede
From the outside, Tyler Gallagher had it all: a $3.5 million house in Beverly Hills, two cars, a gorgeous wife, a flourishing business, and one of the hottest esports teams in the country. And then one day last October, Tyler Gallagher—and his gold—disappeared.
Key Details
- A high-school dropout who lived in a homeless shelter at age 16, Gallagher told anyone who would listen about how he took $5,000 and turned it into a successful company investing his clients’ retirement accounts in precious metals.
- The Daily Beast spoke to seven customers who say they invested with Regal Assets between 2020 and 2022 and received only some of their investment, or none at all, and who provided documentation.
- And none of them have been able to get in touch with Gallagher since October.