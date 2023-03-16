RON DEMAND
The GOP Campaign Trail Is Already Getting DeSantis-Proofed
The Lede
Despite having a job that entails exchanging small talk and pleasantries on a daily basis, Florida governor Ron DeSantis tends to brush off those obligations and struggles with basic social skills, according to a source close to DeSantis, several of his former staffers, and other GOP operatives who have worked with him and his team.
Key Details
- As DeSantis gears up for a potential White House run in 2024, his aloof public persona is being thought of by his rivals — namely, former President Donald Trump — as his Achilles heel in the retail politics-heavy early primary states.
- The governor’s aversion to pressing the flesh, and his concern over the risk of unexpected interactions with the public, is already so well-known that early primary state players are working to DeSantis-proof their events in order to attract the flinty would-be candidate.