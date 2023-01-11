TONAL WHIPLASH
The Golden Globes Telecast Was Chaotic in the Ugliest, Weirdest Way
The Lede
If you took a shot every time you thought, “What the hell is going on?” while watching Tuesday night’s Golden Globe Awards you’d be… well, maybe half as inebriated as the people in the room seemed to be.
Key Details
- The HFPA has a sordid history of bribery and favoring the projects and talent that gave them swanky access. After a scathing investigation in 2021, there was a call for major reform, diversity, and proof of legitimacy.
- But gauging by Tuesday night, most were happy to swallow their hypocrisy for the opportunity to wear fancy dresses on the red carpet, be told they’re great at acting, and engage in Hollywood’s favorite pastime: pretending that none of this this ever happened.
- Read the full column above.